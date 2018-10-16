Pixel 3 XL teardown reveals Google's switch to a Samsung display

Both teardowns offer a good look at Google's custom components, the returning Pixel Visual Core and the new Titan security chip. And in case you're wondering: yes, you get to see just what's behind that giant notch on the 3 XL (hint: lots of camera and speaker hardware). There's a lot going on inside both phones, which might explain why the 3 XL has an ever-so-slightly smaller battery (13.2Wh) than its ancestor.

You won't want to try to fix the new Pixels yourself, at any rate. Poking around inside requires carefully ungluing a glass back, and you now have to tear down the entire phone if you dare fix the display. These are tightly integrated phones that don't leave any room for tinkering.