Huawei's Mate 20 Pro can wirelessly charge other phones

According to Huawei, 40W fast-charging will take the Mate 20 Pro from 0 to 70 percent in 30 minutes, and 15W wireless charging transfers power at speeds well above the industry standard. What's more, the Mate 20 Pro can charge other devices, not just Huawei's new wireless Freebuds 2 earphones. Practically anything that supports the Qi standard can be charged wirelessly by the Mate 20 Pro, so you can juice up your friend's phone at the bar so they've got enough power to order their Uber home. You may never find much use for this, but it's not often you get a smartphone with a truly unique and kinda fun feature, so kudos to Huawei for thinking of this one.

Larger-than-average displays have always been a part of the Mate proposition, and nothing's really changed in that regard. The 20 Pro has a 6.39-inch OLED HDR display that's very crisp thanks to its high resolution (3,120 x 1,440). The screen stretches out to the handset's edges in all directions, save for the slice the notch carves out, and falls over the curved sides much like the display does on the Galaxy S9. In fact, the general feel of the Mate 20 Pro -- the way the contours on front and back pinch at the sides -- is extremely similar to the Samsung flagship.

A 6.39-inch display might sound gargantuan on paper, but it doesn't seem that way in the hand. The 19.5:9 aspect ratio and bezel-free design makes the device tall, but not so broad it's uncomfortable to use. The back of the handset is ever-so-slightly textured with what Huawei calls a hyper-optical pattern. This finish, the company says, offers better grip than slick glass and makes it more resistant to fingerprint marking, though it doesn't immediately feel that different.

The Mate 20 Pro will be available in dark blue, green, black and pink gold, which is more pink than gold. But undeniably the most desirable option is Twilight, the multicolor blue and purple finish first introduced on the P20 Pro. It's a little different this time around, though, as Huawei's flipped the gradient so it starts darker down the bottom and gets lighter up top. The red power button is a nice touch, too. Like the P20 Pro, the new Mate has a Leica-endorsed triple camera system, but instead of the three lenses being stacked on top of each other in a corner, they now sit centrally on the back.

This square eyepiece is bold, brash and will no doubt be divisive. But due to its symmetry, it seems like a considered design choice intended to highlight one of the phone's primary features. We've already seen the Mate 20 Pro's 24MP front-facing camera (with 3D depth sensor for face-unlocking) in action on the P20 Pro, but the three rear lenses aren't identical to Huawei's spring flagship.

You still get the 40MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera and the 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom (f/2.4), but the 20MP monochrome sensor has been switched out for a color, super-wide-angle (f/2.2) replacement. For years, Huawei has used monochrome sensors to capture extra contrast and light data to improve the output of the phone's other cameras. The company tells me the quality of smartphone cameras has improved so much that this extra data is no longer needed. While it means you can't shoot native black-and-white photos with the Mate 20 Pro, you now have a new 20MP super-wide-angle lens as compensation.

Huawei's Master AI continues to play a big role in the camera experience. Left to its own devices, it'll automatically select the right scene mode, focal point and settings for you, and even which lens to use to capture the best shot. When shooting video, it'll keep focus locked on the intended subject, and the smarts lets you apply special effects in real time. I'm particularly fond of the mode that allows you to isolate a specific color in the viewfinder so all other colors appear in black and white.

Take a picture of a computer screen at a weird angle and AI will fix the orientation and perspective for you, resulting in a ready-made PowerPoint slide. AI will also pick the best photos and clips to stitch together into a 10-second highlight montage after a birthday party or what have you. With the new HiVision feature, you can point the camera at that friend's jacket you like, and it'll find retailer listings online, or at your lunch to see an estimate of calorie count and other nutritional information.