Montblanc ships the first watch with a Snapdragon Wear 3100

Prices vary a bit, depending on the configuration you choose. Its 42mm case is available in stainless steel, bicolor steel, black diamond-like carbon and titanium, which is the most expensive variant. Plus, you have 11 interchangeable straps to choose from, including calfskin, Milanese steel, rubber sport and nylon. You'll get the new chipset's capabilities and Google's Wear OS features, including over a thousand watch faces, whatever configuration you end up with, though.

Montblanc says its battery life can last up to a whole day with its smartwatch features switched on. Those features include notifications for messages, calls, social media updates, calendar events, news and more, as well as Google Assistant and an always-on mode. With those switched off, the battery can apparently last for three to five more days. The Summit 2 also has an integrated GPS and a heart rate tracker for your fitness needs, and it is water-resistant enough that you can swim with it.

If you need Assistant's help, you can use the watch's microphone to ask for directions, set reminders or check your heart rate. In addition, it has exclusive travel functions, including the Timeshifter app, which minimizes jet lag by showing you tips -- like, say, when you should drink coffee or expose yourself to a bright light source -- on the watch face. When you get to your destination, you can also ask Assistant for translations. You can check out the device, its features and its various configurations on Montblanc's website, but you'll have to find a boutique that sells it if you want to buy one.