Netflix expects to hit 146 million subscribers in Q4

One curious focus in the letter is Netflix's claim to provide a "launching pad" for young new stars like rom-com veteran Noah Centineo or Millie Bobby Brown. As proof it provided this chart laying out the number of Instagram followers for a number of young stars before and after their Netflix projects debuted. While it may not mean much to viewers, it may indicate the service's pitch to talent it wants for a movie or series or stand-up comedy special -- with its worldwide platform they can become famous faster via streaming than other, more limited release options.

Speaking of romantic comedies, Netflix said that of its "Summer of Love" flicks released this year, more than 80 million customers watched at least one, and that To All the Boys I've Loved Before is "one of our most viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing." As a result, the company says it's preparing another set of flicks in the genre.

That stable of original content and ability to promote new stars will become even more important as competition increases. News of Warner's upcoming offering, as well as the Marvel and Star Wars content headed for Disney's unnamed streaming service mean the marketplace will get more crowded, but Netflix has an audience and a solidly-stocked library right now. We'll check out the earnings call video when it's posted 6 PM ET and update this post with any notable information.