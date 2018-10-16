Huawei’s latest Porsche Design collab is a fancy Mate 20 Pro

Huawei doesn't launch a new flagship these days without teaming up with Porsche Design for a flashier, and always much more expensive variant. It was a given, then, that the Mate 20 Pro announced today would get the Porsche Design treatment. As the entire front of the device is occupied by display, the aesthetic differences are limited to the back, where glass cuts a racing stripe down the length of the device between two panes of soft leather. There's a black on black model, as well as a limited edition, red on black version that's only headed to China.
Otherwise, the leather-clad handset is the same as the Mate 20 Pro. Well, mostly... Where the Pro model features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Porsche Design variant bumps that up to 8GB and either 256GB or a whopping 512GB of storage. And the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS isn't just a mouthful, it's basically twice the price of the Pro. Launching in November, the device will sell for €1,695 and €2,095 depending on RAM configuration.