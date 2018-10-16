Outage pulls the plug on YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music

For about the last half hour, YouTube has been mostly unusable and inaccessible. According to the company's Twitter account, "We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed." There's no word on what is causing the error, but we've seen it from all locations and across every device we've tried. YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music are all impacted, and while pages have begun loading again, actually trying to watch a video is still throwing up the error message shown above.

Update (10:45 PM ET): YouTube and associated services appear to be working again, although we haven't received any official word from the team yet.



Update 2 (11 PM ET): YouTube confirmed the issue is resolved, although there's no word on what caused the outage.