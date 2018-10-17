Dad dating sim 'Dream Daddy' arrives on PS4 October 30th

The visual novel sees you, a dad, move with your daughter to a seaside town where most of your neighbors are single dads ready for you to date. There are seven beaus for you to woo, including a goth dad and a teacher dad.

The Dadrector's Cut has more side quests, the option to replay minigames, previously removed content and a brand spanking new minigame for you to try. And don't worry about missing out on all the extra goodies if you already bought Dream Daddy on Steam -- a free update will bring all those additional treats at the end of the month too.