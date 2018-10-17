Google's Chrome now lets you unlink your web and browser sign-ins

If one of the things you hate about Chrome 69 is how logging into Gmail automatically links your account to the browser, you may want to download the latest update. Chrome 70 is now available for download, and it will give you a way to access Google services without prompting your browser to use your account, as well. Unfortunately, its implementation is far from perfect: it will only give you a choice to opt out of automatic Chrome sign-in instead of having it switched off by default. If that's not a huge issue, though, you can find the option to opt out in Preferences under the Privacy and Security section.