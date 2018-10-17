'Hitman 2' will let everyone kill Sean Bean

Movie producers have seemingly gone out of their way to kill Sean Bean in whatever role he plays, so it only makes sense that you could off him in a game, right? IO Interactive certainly thinks so -- it has revealed that the first Elusive Target in Hitman 2 is none other than the perpetually ill-fated actor. Bean plays Mark Faba, an ex-MI5 agent who has become a freelance assassin. He's nicknamed "The Undying" due to his knack for faking his own death, but you're clearly there to put an end to that streak.