Hulu's night mode comes to the web

With today's update, Hulu joins YouTube, Reddit, Twitter and a handful of other major sites in offering an official night mode. Apple's new Mojave OS also offers a dark mode, and Chrome's web store offers a few extensions that will change the browser's background to black.

Hulu has timed the release of night mode with the Halloween season, allowing users to experience a more thematically-appropriate interface. It's also a good way to reduce eye strain and glare when watching video in low light environments. Watching video and staring at a bright computer screen for long periods of time can be damaging to the eyes, so having the option to toggle a darker interface is welcome. YouTube users specifically had been asking for a dark mode for years, as it makes video content stand out more -- now, Hulu users can enjoy that benefit