Spotify will help artists upload music to competing services

The company is making a "passive minority investment" in DistroKid as part of the arrangement. You'll see the tie-in arrive "in the near future."

The move could persuade more artists (particularly indies) to use Spotify's tool. That, in turn, could put more music on Spotify as a whole -- they'd have to post their tunes on Spotify first. While there aren't many musicians who would skip Spotify if they're interested in streaming service, this could make Spotify the 'default' for them rather than one option among many.