Image credit: Amazon
Amazon and SiriusXM team up to offer free service and Echo Dots

Current Echo owners can receive three months of service for free.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
40m ago in Home
Amazon

Amazon and SiriumXM have partnered up to bring together streaming radio and the Amazon Echo. Echo owners can enjoy a three-month trial of SiriusXM for free. And anyone who signs up for a new SiriusXM All Access or SiriusXM Premier subscription will get an Echo Dot for free. Current customers who upgrade from SiriusXM Select to Sirius XM All Access will also receive an Echo Dot for free.

While SiriusXM satellite radio is popular in cars, this partnership with Amazon will help bring the service into more homes. Amazon's Echo hardware is incredibly popular, after all. "Music and radio have always been central to the Alexa experience and how customers engage with her every single day," said Jeff Kunins, Vice President, Alexa Entertainment at Amazon, in a release. "We're excited to work with SiriusXM to offer customers even more ways to discover and listen to the content they love – including news, comedy, live sports, music and more from SiriusXM."

Both Amazon and SiriusXM promise that this is just the beginning of the partnership between the two companies. More will be announced later this year.

