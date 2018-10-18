Google Maps ETA sharing comes to iOS, third-party apps

Google Maps users will be able to show others their location by using the "Share trip progress" feature. It allows you to send your contacts a live look at your location, the route you're one, your phone's battery life and how long it will take for you to arrive at your destination. The feature works for driving, walking, and cycling. Once the trip ends, Google Maps will stop sharing your location so your friends and family can't creep on you.

In addition to bringing the feature to the iPhone, Google is also improving functionality for third-party apps. You'll now be able to drop your trip information into messaging services like Facebook Messenger, Line, WhatsApp and others. That should allow you to continue your conversation with all your trip information in-line without pulling your friends over to Google's ecosystem. The revamped "share trip progress" feature should appear in the latest updates to Google Maps.