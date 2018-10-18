'Red Dead Redemption 2' starts its 100GB pre-release downloads tonight

After some long (or, not so long?) days by everyone on the Rockstar Games team, Red Dead Redemption 2 is nearly upon us. Ahead of its release October 26th on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Rockstar has revealed one more trailer and confirmed that starting at midnight tonight gamers will be able to start preloading digital copies on either console.

They'll probably want to get started ASAP because a support page has confirmed what we'd heard about the game's install size, which is massive at 99GB for PS4 and 107GB for Xbox One. Additionally, anyone downloading the game on PS4 will need an extra 50GB free to complete the installation process.