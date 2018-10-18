Show More Results

'Red Dead Redemption 2' starts its 100GB pre-release downloads tonight

And there's a new launch trailer to watch while you wait.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Gadgetry
After some long (or, not so long?) days by everyone on the Rockstar Games team, Red Dead Redemption 2 is nearly upon us. Ahead of its release October 26th on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Rockstar has revealed one more trailer and confirmed that starting at midnight tonight gamers will be able to start preloading digital copies on either console.

They'll probably want to get started ASAP because a support page has confirmed what we'd heard about the game's install size, which is massive at 99GB for PS4 and 107GB for Xbox One. Additionally, anyone downloading the game on PS4 will need an extra 50GB free to complete the installation process.

Question: How much space will I need on my platform to install Red Dead Redemption 2?

Answer: The amount of space required to install Red Dead Redemption 2 depends on the platform you are using, and the method of installation:

Disc Installation:

  • PS4 - 99 GB installation space
  • Xbox One - 107 GB installation space

Digital Installation:

  • PS4 - 99 GB installation space with an additional 50GB for the installation process
  • Xbox One - 107 GB installation space

The trailer gives more background on the game's story and the character, Arthur Morgan, that players will be controlling. If you're on the fence about pre-ordering (who are we kidding, you're probably already making space on your hard drive or ordering more external storage) then you may want to check out the list of bonuses, which can include up to $2,000,000 in-game bucks for that other Rockstar product, GTA Online, which you can use while waiting for the RDR2 multiplayer mode to launch in November.

