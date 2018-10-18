Snapchat's latest Lens creation tools bring 2D objects to life

It might be easier to create and share Snapchat Lenses these days, but Snap clearly knows they need a little more panache. It's adding a trio of Lens Studio templates, with the centerpiece being a brand new marker tracking feature. The template turns 2D items like signs and posters into vivid augmented reality objects by linking animations to them -- place a Snapcode nearby and fellow Snapchatters could discover a new side to those seemingly flat images.
There's also a segmentation template that can transform portraits, hair or the entire sky. And if you'd like people to bring their friends' faces into a Lens, an "add from camera roll" template lets users add that personal touch. All of the new Lens Studio tools were previously limited to the Snapchat team -- you might just produce something on par with some of the nicer official lenses.