Ticketmaster buys a blockchain company to guard against ticket fraud

Ticketmaster told Engadget it didn't have a definitive time frame for integrating Upgraded's solution.

The buyout doesn't come at a great time for Ticketmaster. It's still grappling with accusations of recruiting pro scalpers for ticket sales -- the company has explicitly denied any such strategy, but it's bound to leave customers wondering if fraud prevention should take a backseat to reestablishing trust. And while the blockchain technology should be useful on some level, it's not yet certain just how public-facing it is. If it's only implemented behind the scenes, it won't amount to much more than a database upgrade.