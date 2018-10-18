Uber is testing an on-demand staffing service

Uber has been working on the project over the last several months in Chicago after a previous trial run in Los Angeles, according to the report, and it is ramping up its recruitment efforts. Job listings indicate the company is looking for people who are willing to be on call during the busy periods of nights, weekends and holidays, and who have a "strong interest in the on-demand labor space."

It appears as though Uber is looking for ways to diversify its income streams as it prepares for its initial public offering, which is targeted for the second half of next year. Uber Works, should the company decide to officially launch it, could also help current Uber contractors pick up a few bucks when demand for rides is lower than usual, while alleviating the monotony of sitting behind a wheel all day.