EU appoves Microsoft's $7.5 billion GitHub takeover

The EU has unconditionally approved Microsoft's $7.5 billion deal for GitHub, moving the acquisition another step closer towards closing. After a five-week probe, European Commission antitrust officials concluded that the takeover raises "no competition concerns because the merged entity would continue to face significant competition from other players."
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said when he announced the deal earlier this year that GitHub will "retain its developer-first ethos, operate independently and remain an open platform." The EU seemed to accept that stance, with authorities noting "Microsoft would not have the market power to undermine the open nature of GitHub" because its 28 million users could switch to rival services if they aren't pleased with how Microsoft handles GitHub.