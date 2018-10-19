PS4 zombie thriller 'Days Gone' delayed yet again

The delay lifts the game out of what Sony describes as a "crowded" timeframe (Anthem and Crackdown 3 arrive the same month) and is intended to give Bend Studio more time to "polish" things up. Days Gone is the developer's first title since 2012, so it will undoubtedly want to get it right.

Set in the Pacific Northwest, the open-world game sees players shooting marauding Freakers while riding around on a drifter motorbike. If that sounds formulaic, it's probably because it is. Engadget's Andrew Tarantola went hands-on with a demo last year, highlighting frame rate issues and a spiritless plot. It's probably too late to fix the latter, but at least the lag gives Bend Studio time to iron out those visual creases.