YouTube TV apologizes for outage with a one-week credit

Fill out the form by midnight PT on October 24th.
Kristen Bobst, @thekristeno
10.19.18 in Internet
Comments
If you're one of many who experienced the Youtube TV outage on October 16th, check your email. YouTube TV sent its subscribers an apology today which contained a link to a form you can fill out to receive one week's free credit.

Take note that that you must complete your form by midnight PT on Wednesday to receive the $10 discount. All you have to do is follow the link to the form which auto-fills your email address; then just press submit.

YouTube

Those who missed out on Tuesday's NBA opener or the MLB playoff game can commiserate with soccer fans who were cut out of the Croatia-England World Cup game on YouTube TV back in July. Google offered a similar response and credit after that outage.

