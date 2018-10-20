Facebook carried ads from mysterious pro-Brexit group for months

The ads vanished earlier in the week, soon after Facebook announced that its political ad disclosure policy would reach the UK. In other words, Mainstream Network decided it would rather withdraw all its ads than identify its backers.

The findings and the subsequent response suggest that Facebook's new policies might be necessary, even if it still has to address problems for cultural groups whose ads are incorrectly marked as political at times. At the same time, it's also raising concerns that government regulation might be necessary. The Electoral Reform Society, for instance, told the Telegraph that the UK shouldn't leave election integrity "to the whim of individual companies." It might be fortuitous that Facebook just hired former politician Nick Clegg to help it navigate the policy waters.