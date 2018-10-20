Show More Results

Image credit: Marvel/Rodeo Visual Effects Company
Watch the visual effects for 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' come to life

Yes, the film used lots and lots of green screen.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
50m ago in Art
Marvel/Rodeo Visual Effects Company

One of the most entertaining aspects of Ant-Man and The Wasp was how the film played with the characters' shrinking and growing powers. Marvel obviously relied on CGI to turn that building into a roller suitcase and that Helly Kitty pez dispenser into a massive weapon, but we could only guess how much of each scene was real and how much were visual effects. Now, Rodeo, the VFX company behind all those fun scenes, have given us a glimpse into how they were shot and which parts of the set had to be covered in green screen.

The video also gives you a idea of how the company blew up and shrank Hank's cars and how it designed the team's ant friends. It's a short but informative look at how Hollywood creates movies that depend so much on computer graphics -- more specifically, how Marvel shoots the action-packed sfx-rich entries to its cinematic universe.

