Audi delays E-Tron SUV by a month over software bugs

The response came after a Bild am Sonntag report (subscription required) broke word of the delay. Its sources claimed that the software problems could delay the E-Tron's debut by several months -- a big problem when Audi is trying to preempt the launch of Mercedes' EQC.

These might not be the only challenges, though. That same Bild piece claimed that Audi was embroiled in negotiations with LG Chem over the E-Tron's battery prices. LG reportedly wants to raise prices by 10 percent due to high demand, potentially affecting the EV's final sticker. Neither company would comment on the price dispute, but it could create further complications if it's accurate and there's an impasse.