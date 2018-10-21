Electric cars could store energy in their carbon fiber bodies

While the carbon fiber with battery-friendly characteristics is slightly stronger than steel, the scientists believed companies might need thicker layers to make up for the difference. However, that might be worthwhile. If a vehicle shell could collect, conduct and store energy, it could reduce the weight "up to" 50 percent, Chalmers professor Leif Asp said.

There's a catch, though: even in its existing form, carbon fiber is expensive. While it's becoming more common, you still tend to see it in sports cars (plus some EVs) where price isn't as important as low weight and raw performance. EV makers might have to use carbon fiber sparingly if they want to provide the benefits of that battery storage without ridiculously high prices.