Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Boring Company
The Boring Company's LA test tunnel is almost complete

Elon Musk advertised free rides in Hawthorne, CA, on December 10th.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
2h ago in Transportation
Boring Company

Today, Elon Musk announced via Twitter that the first Boring Company test tunnel under Los Angeles is almost finished. When it's complete, the system will be able to carry pedestrians, cyclists and private vehicles at speeds of 155 mph. People will be able to try the loop out for free at a special event at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, CA, on December 10th.

It's important to remember that Elon Musk tweeting a date doesn't actually mean that this will happen; a Twitter follower even went as far as to ask whether this was in "real time" or "Elon time," referring to the fact that Musk tends to overpromise when it comes to schedules. His response:

This is just a test tunnel, but if it works, it will serve to prove the concept and increase interest in these types of tunnels to ease city congestion. The Boring Company is already working on a tunnel between DC and New York, and is aiming to begin digging one between Los Angeles and San Francisco next year. The latter has been pitched as a true hyperloop with pressurized pods, rather than just a high-speed tunnel.

