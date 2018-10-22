‘Devil May Cry 5’ fans in Japan get insane $8,000 bundle

There are three options to choose from. The Jacket for character V is the cheapest, at 600,000 yen, or $5,317, with Nero's jacket coming in at 750,000 yen, or $6,646, and finally with Dante's jacket landing at a whopping 900,000 yen, or $7,975. All jackets have incredible attention to detail, with little nicks and signs of abrasion throughout. Nero's jacket can also come with a damaged sleeve if you so desire. And if you're not inclined to spend in the four-figure range, there's also the "Classic Work Shirt" bundle which can be had for 11,852 yen, or $105.

This is not the first time Capcom has gone all out with a bundle. In 2012, for the release of Resident Evil 6, the publisher released a similar bundle featuring Leon Kennedy's jacket. This bundle has not been announced for the US or international markets, but pre-orders are live. To place an order, you'll have to follow the link on the website and email E-Capcom to confirm. Just don't wear it outside of a video game convention (or Halloween), as it will never make you look cool.