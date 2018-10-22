Netflix orders more of Matt Groening's 'Disenchantment'

Netflix may be ending shows left and right, but it's still willing to commit to some shows. The service has announced that it's releasing more episodes of Matt Groening's Disenchantment. It'll continue season one with new episodes in 2019, and has ordered more episodes for 2020 and 2021 -- the company is a bit vague as to how the series will continue once the first season is over. There's precious little to say about what those future episodes entail, but Groening joked that you could expect more instances of "cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off."