Netflix will raise $2 billion to pay for more original content

In its Q3 earnings report, Netflix emphasized how important it would be to continue to offer quality original programming, especially featuring new stars like the popular teen rom-com To All the Boys I've Loved Before, in order to stay competitive. The company's "Summer of Love" romantic comedies performed so well that it's working on another set of movies to match.

The company is likely eyeing Disney's upcoming streaming service (perhaps the reason it cancelled both Marvel's Iron Fist and the more popular Luke Cage), as well as competition from HBO and Hulu. Amazon has Netflix squarely in its sights when it comes to streaming competition and original programming, so it's understandable the company wants to make sure it has enough capital to keep increasing subscriber growth and putting out content its viewers want to watch.