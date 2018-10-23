ASUS' latest low-cost Chromebooks are available now

The pricing is right for the systems, all of which are available now: they start at $229 for the C223 and $269 for both of its larger counterparts. There's just one catch: as with most Chromebooks in this price class, the entry models won't blow you away. All of ASUS' new systems start with a 1,366 x 768 screen, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC-based flash storage. While that's fine for the money, they're not going to shake up your expectations for a Chrome-powered laptop.