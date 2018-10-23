Drake is now co-owner of an esports brand

The partnership isn't coming out of nowhere. Drake had already partnered with 100 Thieves on the gaming stations following him on his tour for Scorpion, and there have been clothing collaborations in the works. This is more about tightening an existing bond than creating one.

Nonetheless, the move is a sign of how big the esports industry has become. There's enough money in it that superstars like Drake (very much a gamer, mind you) see it as a worthwhile business prospect -- it's not just the realm of conventional sports teams and tech entrepreneurs. We wouldn't count on 100 Thieves exploding in popularity as a result of the celebrity link (it's partly dependent on the skill of its players), but it wouldn't be surprising if other big names jump in to esports if there's a whiff of success.