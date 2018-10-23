Google Play will upgrade your HD movies to 4K for free

Google has also told Engadget that it won't charge you extra for its 4K movies anymore -- they'll now cost the same as their HD version on the platform. Apple implemented a similar flat pricing scheme in 2017, so it's nice to know that Google has caught up in that respect.

As a nice bonus, you'll now be able to stream 4K titles directly through the Play Movies & TV app on supported Samsung Smart TVs. That wasn't always the case, and a lot of people still had to purchase Chromecast Ultra. Google will soon roll out the capability to play 4K titles on LG smart TVs without needing additional hardware, as well, and will also add HDR support for 4K Sony Bravia sets.