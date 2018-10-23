Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Misfit
save
Save
share

Misfit's $250 Vapor 2 smartwatch adds GPS and NFC

The style-conscious fitness tracker hasn't changed much internally.
Kristen Bobst, @thekristeno
44m ago in Wearables
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Misfit

Misfit's Vapor 2 touchscreen smartwatch is ready to join the company's line of fashionable fitness trackers. Unlike the original, the Wear OS-powered Vapor 2 will be equipped with GPS and NFC, making it appealing for those who like the option of leaving their phone at home during workouts. Misfit also upgraded the smartwatch's optical heart sensor which tracks active and resting heart rates.

Gallery: Misfit Vapor 2 | 8 Photos

8

Vapor 2 uses the Snapdragon Wear 2100 instead of Qualcomm's newer 3100 SoC, meaning owners will miss out on some recently improved Wear OS features like extended battery life. Still, with Wear OS, Google Assistant and hundreds of apps are easily accessed on the wearer's wrist.

Vapor 2

Like the model before it, the swim-proof Vapor 2 is an attractive device with a round AMOLED display and 4GB of storage. The watch will be available in two stainless steel case sizes, 41mm and 46mm. Between the various strap and bezel options, there are eight colorways to peruse.

Misfit's Vapor 2 watch will be available "soon" via Misfit.com and other retailers for $250, which is $50 more than its predecessor.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr