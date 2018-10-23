Mozilla test will offer Firefox users ProtonVPN subscriptions

According to Mozilla, this is part of its efforts to explore additional sources of revenue that still align with its values. It evaluated a long list of VPN providers before deciding on ProtonVPN, which was created by the makers of secure email service provider ProtonMail. In addition, the company is based in Switzerland, which, as Mozilla explains, "does not log any data about your usage of their service." On its website, ProtonVPN has several paid tiers you can choose from, but it only offers the $10-per-month option within Firefox. In case you'd like to try it out on your own first, the VPN provider also has a free tier you can use with one device.