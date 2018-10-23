Oculus stops offering movies on Rift headsets due to low demand

The company wasn't shy about the reasoning in an email to users. Rift owners user their devices "primarily for gaming," Oculus said. Simply put, there aren't many people who will sit near their computer to watch a two-hour video in VR. It's not surprising, then, that Oculus is keeping the store around for Go users who can watch wherever they're comfortable.

While the news comes mere hours after Oculus co-founder Brendan Iribe announced his departure from Facebook, reportedly due to a disagreement over Facebook's strategy for VR, the two events aren't necessarily linked. Facebook said it was still committed to computer VR, after all. Even so, it's easy to tell that Facebook and Oculus aren't as gung-ho about PC VR as they used to be.