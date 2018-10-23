Reddit and Patreon team up to help creators foster community

Creators will be able to reward people for their patronage with dedicated Reddit flair (essentially a label that reads "Patron" after their username) that gives them a little recognition for their direct support and lets creators instantly see if someone in their subreddit is a subscriber. Creators can add flair to their own Reddit accounts, and they have the option of adding widgets to their pages on Patreon that link to their Reddit communities.

The idea seems to be, as with Patreon's Discord integration, that the partnership will allow smoother communication and foster deeper connections between creators and their fans, while boosting creators' subscriber numbers and income. The effort is starting with a limited number of creators and communities, including artist and musician Amanda Palmer, before rolling out to more next week.