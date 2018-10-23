Sonos is selling a limited-edition Beastie Boys speaker for charity

The limited edition Play:5 features a design from San Francisco artist Barry McGee displayed prominently across the grille of the speaker. Nothing else about the speaker has changed, including the price, which is great seeing as the Play:5 has been one of our favorites since its arrival in 2015. It's just a chance to score a unique version of the popular Sonos speaker while doing some good. Sonos previously teamed up with Blue Note Records to make a limited run of the Play:1 speaker in a stark blue color.

When the Beastie Boys edition of the Play:5 launches this December, all proceeds from sales of the $499 speaker will go to Peace Sisters, an organization that helps expand education to underprivileged women in Africa, and Little Kids Rock, a group that brings music education to underserved schoolchildren in the United States. The limited edition speaker will be available through Sonos.com, at the Sonos flagship store in New York City, and via select retailers.