SoundCloud users can now share song links to Instagram Stories

To add SoundCloud links to your Instagram Story, find a track you want to share in the SoundCloud app. Tap the share icon and then either "Share to Instagram Stories" or the Instagram icon -- what's available will depend on your phone -- and that will add the sticker to an Instagram Story post. You can move the sticker around wherever you'd like, then just add the post to your Story.

The feature is rolling out today on both iOS and Android.