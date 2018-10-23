Tesla drops Model S and X interior options to simplify production

As of this writing, you have four interior decor options beyond the basic black textile, all of which add leather and some variation of wood trim. You also have seating options, including rear-facing seats on the Model S as well as five-, six- and seven-seat configurations for the Model X. It won't be surprising if Tesla cuts the less popular selections, especially if they tend to introduce significant delays at the factory.

The slimmed-down options list suggests that Tesla is still determined to boost its production number and reduce expenses, and not just for the sake of its still-quite-expensive Model 3. It was still losing money this summer due to the costs of ramping up Model 3 output, and anything it can do to increase its overall sales is bound to help.