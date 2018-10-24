Coord's new app will help catalog curb rules on city streets

The company wants to create a digital record of what activity you can do -- and what the rules are -- at any given curb across the US and Canada. To accomplish this, Coord originally wanted to use Google Maps to gather the data, assuming it would exist in some form within the platform. However, it didn't, and the cost of gathering it would have been prohibitively high.

Instead, the company decided to build an app called Surveyor that anyone can use to catalog the street signs and curb rules on a particular block. To use it, a person marks down the beginning of a curb in the app, and then walks down it, taking pictures of signs, curb cuts, curb paint and other markers that indicate what you can and can't do on any particular block. Rather than using GPS, Surveyor uses the phone's accelerometer to track movement and is able to pinpoint where exactly each sign is relative to the curb.

Surveyor isn't a free app, but right now you can get a one-month free trial. After you send in your cataloging data, you'll receive curb asset and regulation data in a fraction of the time it would take individuals with a pen and clipboard to do the work manually. If you're interested in learning more about Surveyor, check out Coord's Medium post.