Facebook now lets you attach songs to photos and videos

Facebook has officially rolled out the ability to add songs to Stories and News Feed posts. The social network started testing the feature with a small number of users in September. Now that it's available to everyone, you'll be able to access it by taking a photo or a video using the Facebook Camera (or by uploading one from your gallery), tapping on the sticker icon and choosing the music sticker. The social network will then show you a list of songs to choose from -- pick one to load it and move the slider to the part of the track you want to use.
Your post will then show up on your account with a sticker that includes the track's title and artist. Take note that you can change its placement and use other effects with it to personalize your photo or video. That's not Facebook's only music-related feature rollout: it's also expanding Lip Sync Live's availability. It's now making its way to Pages, so if you're an artist running a Page of your own, you can use it to perform for your fans on the platform. In addition, Facebook has started adding lyrics to the feature, making it easier for your to sing along.
Finally, Facebook will soon introduce a new music section for profiles that's much more interactive than the current one. You'll be able to add actual songs to your profile and even pin them to the top, so they can be the first thing a visitor sees. If someone plays it, they won't only hear the song but also see its accompanying video that contains photos of the album it's from and the artist behind it.