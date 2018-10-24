Target removes minimum amount for free shipping over the holidays

The promo is obviously part of Target's efforts to convince you to choose its website instead of Amazon (or Walmart) for your holiday shopping needs. Say, you forgot to buy a gift for your cousin Janet's son little Timmy and don't want to spend over $35 -- the company is hoping you'll go to Target.com to purchase a small toy, since you won't need to add extra items just to get that sweet free shipping perk.

Target is also expanding its "Drive Up" service to be able to cater to more people. It will be available at nearly 1,000 stores in the near future, allowing you place your orders online and have them delivered to your car. Sounds useful if you don't want to deal with lines in the stores or need to get gifts on your way to parties or family gatherings, so you don't show up empty-handed and try to convince everyone that Christmas isn't about the gifts.