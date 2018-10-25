Check out our improved and expanded buyer's guide!

We actually stealth-debuted the Buyer's Guide earlier this year, but rather than immediately do a splashy launch, we wanted to spend some time quietly tweaking the design until we were happy with it. What we're unveiling this week are redesigned product pages that make better use of the space, both on the desktop and on mobile. Poke around and you'll find buying advice, videos, related stories and a curated selection of reviews from Engadget, our industry peers and our readers. Basically, everything you need to know before buying your next gadget, all in one place.

If you're looking for something specific, you can dive into our database using the search feature toward the top of the page. There you can enter a product name or jump into one of several category pages. Once you find what you're looking for, we hope you take a few minutes to leave reviews of products you already own -- an honest, real-world assessment from another reader could really help someone who's on the fence.

All you need to get started is an Engadget commenter account, so if you have that you should be set. Once you've got that squared away, you can follow other readers, as well as keep track of your user reviews and comments on stories. Speaking of user reviews, we of course hope you'll take the time to write detailed impressions, but if you're short on time you can whip up a quick review using neat sliders. Bear in mind that the same hard-working moderator who helps tame our comments section will also be keeping an eye on user reviews to weed out spam and other toxic stuff. On the flipside, if you write a thoughtful review, you might later see it featured in a roundup like this one.

Have a look around, rate some products and let us know what you think. We'll be using your comments (the polite ones, anyway) to make the buyer's guide and underlying database even better.