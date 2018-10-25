Google has fired nearly 50 employees for sexual misconduct since 2016

The CEO sent an all-hands email to the company on Thursday, a copy of which CNBC was able to obtain, in response to the NYT bombshell report. In it, Pichai admits that Rubin and a handful of other high-level executives were protected by the company when charges of sexual misconduct came to light and given generous severance packages to make quiet exits from the company. He also points out that 48 other employees have had their employments terminated, including 13 mid-level executives. None of them received separation packages, unlike Rubin.

You can read the full text of Pichai's letter below: