Google Maps' 'Follow' button gives you updates from real places

Locations that want to take part will have to create a Business Profile in Google My Business, and then, presumably, keep things updated so users are alerted to offers and events in a timely fashion. It's another platform for them to keep on top of, but one that could prove lucrative given Google Maps' growing influence on trip planning and exploration. The Follow button is rolling out in regions where the For You tab is available, with more countries coming soon. It's only available on Android, at least for now.