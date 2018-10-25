Honda taps SoundHound to help make an in-car AI assistant

If this sounds familiar, it should -- Hyundai and Kia are also using SoundHound's tech to power their respective assistants. You shouldn't get a cookie-cutter experience when Honda is free to customize the experience and add its own flourishes, but it could lead to your future ride sharing some major technology in common with a rival brand. Not that there will be too much reason to complain. Custom in-car assistants have tended to be less than elegant until recently -- and while some companies can justify developing their own AI helpers largely in-house, frameworks like Houndify could make sure that other brands aren't left behind.