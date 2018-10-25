Palm's tiny companion phone goes on sale next week

This tiny Android-powered smartphone isn't meant to be your go-to handset. It's not even designed to have its own phone number. Instead, it uses Verizon's NumberShare to sync with your primary mobile device. That way, you can take the Palm out with you when you don't want to carry your regular handset. Keep in mind, though, that because this is an Android device, it won't sync your iMessages if you normally use an iPhone.

The Palm will also be available in the UK as a Vodafone exclusive for the first six months. Details on the UK launch are still vague, but we'll let you know more as soon as we have additional information on availability and pricing.