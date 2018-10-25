What to expect from Apple's iPad and Mac event

The iPad Pro might not be alone either. A handful of recent reports also suggest that Apple may reveal an updated iPad mini next week, and all we can say in response is it's about time. Aside from some tweaks to storage capacity and price, the company hasn't updated its tiniest tablet since 2015. People who prefer having a small iPad (as opposed to, say, a really big phone) were left without a viable upgrade option, but that might not be the case for long.

A research note from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests the new model will get a faster chipset (obviously) and a lower-cost display, which, if true, sounds as though Apple is trying to build a basic tablet in line with its current 2018 iPad. That makes sense on the surface but raises an interesting question: If Apple's basic, 9.7-inch iPad only costs $329, how much will it charge for an even smaller variation on the theme?

A MacBook Air sequel?

Now we're getting to the stuff people have been dreaming about. For years, Apple has been more than happy to leave its venerable MacBook Air largely untouched. It got a minor spec bump last year, but it otherwise hasn't been updated since 2015. That's almost certainly going to change next week: Apple is expected to show off an entry-level MacBook with a Retina display meant to act as a successor to those old Airs. (Don't expect Apple to hang onto the Air branding though.)

Recent filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission confirm the existence of multiple Mac models, and those dovetail nicely with the rumors we've heard so far. It's just too bad those filings don't actually offer any noteworthy details. Will this be a more traditional Air successor, with full-size USB ports? Bloomberg reports that Apple is, in part, pitching this machine at schools, so we can't rule out that possibility completely. Then again, we might just be looking at a less-expensive taste of #donglelife. We'll find out one way or another soon enough.

A Mac mini for pros?

This one has us scratching our heads a bit. A Bloomberg report from earlier this year suggested Apple was working on an updated version of its cheap, headless desktop geared toward "pro" users. Here's the real question though: Which pros is Apple trying to reach? New processor and storage options mean the new mini will probably be good enough for app developers, but what about high-end video editing and the other professional creative endeavors Macs are often used for?

Apple's desktops and notebooks have always been popular among creatives, but there's little question that some of the company's recent hardware decisions have left some pros feeling spurned. Limited ports, designs that prevented future progress, noticeable CPU throttling in very expensive hardware -- the list of issues goes on. We know that Apple has an internal team dedicated to addressing the pro market's needs, so here's hoping this Mac mini offers a valuable taste of what it's figured out.