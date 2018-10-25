Wirecutter's best deals: Save $30 on a ViewSonic gaming monitor

Street price: $130; deal price: $109 w/ code POWERBAR

Use code POWERBAR at checkout through Amazon for a discount that drops this recommended portable charger with an incorporated AC outlet down to a new low of $109. Prior to this deal, we'd never seen this battery pack drop below $120. While this option isn't an absolute necessity for those with laptops that can charge via USB-C port, if your laptop lacks USB-C it's a very nice choice.

The Jackery PowerBar is the top pick in our guide to the best portable AC battery pack. Mark Smirniotis wrote, "The Jackery PowerBar is the best portable power bank for anyone who wants to charge laptops or other small devices with an AC power adapter. At just 1.5 pounds and not much bigger than a pint glass, the PowerBar is light enough and small enough to carry in a laptop bag or backpack. Its 85-watt output is enough for most laptop power adapters to charge their laptop at full speed, and the 77-watt-hour capacity will charge most laptops at least once or charge most smartphones every night for three weeks. Of the models we've tested, the PowerBar is the first to recharge via a USB-C port, eliminating the need for you to pack or carry a dedicated power adapter when you're away from home. (If you have a laptop that can charge from a USB-C port, you don't need the AC outlet of the batteries in this guide; you can choose a less expensive option from our guide to USB-C battery packs.)"

Street price: $100; deal price: $80

If you've been looking for an easy, low-investment way into making electronic music with computers, this affordable recommended MIDI Keyboard Controller is a solid option. Both the black/red and black/white colors are down to $80 from $99, matching the lowest price we've seen. For those specifically interested in making beats and triggering samples, this is an especially nice opportunity to save.

the Akai MPK Mini MKII is the pick for beat-making in our guide to the best MIDI keyboard controller for beginners. Al Griffin wrote, "The Akai MPK Mini MKII is an even more compact option than the Arturia MiniLab MkII, and it offers a few key features not found on that controller. The main one is its set of large, 1â...›-inch drum pads—the same size as the pads on the comparatively gargantuan M-Audio Oxygen 25. Not only are the Akai's pads big, but they are also spaced wide enough to enable comfortable playing, and they have a good feel and responsiveness. In our keyboard tests, the MPK Mini MKII's pitch-bend and modulation thumb stick also worked surprisingly well, making this model a decent option for live performance, where pitch-bend and modulation controls are important for getting an authentic keyboard sound. The built-in arpeggiator lets you tap out repeating patterns quickly, so you can effortlessly achieve a warbly Stranger Things soundtrack effect. Finally, Akai bundles its controller with an impressive software package, including the Sonivox Wobble and Air Hybrid 3 plug-in instruments, and Akai's own MPC Essentials DAW and MPK Mini MIDI Editor."

Street price: $40; deal price: $30

Down to $30 from a street price of $40, this is a solid discount on the black color of this X/XS case. This case provides heavier protection against drops than our top picks do, but does so without being too bulky; if you're more prone to dropping your phone or just more concerned about keeping your phone in one piece, this case is a good choice. The price trajectory of phone cases is nearly always the same, street prices start out high and drop precipitously once the phone in question has been out for a little while. That said, if you just purchased a thousand-dollar device, waiting for a case is not really in your best interests, and this gets you a good deal on a quality option.

The Speck Presidio Pro is the more protective recommendation in our guide to the best iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, and X cases. Nick Guy wrote, "The Presidio Pro combines a hard-plastic exterior with a thin rubber lining and a specially designed border that helps absorb the shock of drops. Speck promises that the Presidio Pro can help your phone withstand drops of as much as 10 feet. But compared with other extra-protective cases, the Presidio Pro is a bit slimmer and just looks like a nice traditional case."

Street price: $250; deal price: $220

While we saw the ViewSonic XG2402 Gaming Monitor deeply discounted over Prime Day, we've only seen it discounted once since, also to $220. We suspect we'll see this FreeSync monitor drop to $200 or under again this holiday season, but if you're seeking a gaming monitor now, this is a solid price.

The ViewSonic XG2402 Gaming Monitor is the budget pick in our guide to the best gaming monitors. David Murphy wrote, "Viewsonic's XG2402 is a pretty good FreeSync monitor, but it makes a few sacrifices for its low price. Its 24-inch TN panel supports a 144 Hz refresh rate and is a good size for most people, but it runs at a 1920×1080 resolution. That's just over half the pixels of our main FreeSync pick, the Asus MG279Q. FreeSync on the XG2402 also stops working if you go lower than 48 frames per second (our main pick's FreeSync works down to 35 frames per second) and this model's warranty is worse than our Asus or Dell picks'."

