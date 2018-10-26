Google shortcut makes G Suite Doc and Sheet creation faster

Creating a new Google document on desktop isn't that hard, but it could take a few steps to accomplish. You can go into your Gmail account and find the G Suite option you want in the drop-down menu, go to the G Suite website or install each option's Chrome extension. Now, Google is making it much simpler (and faster) to make a new Doc, Sheet, Slide, Site or Form. All you have to do is type ".new" in the browser after the type file you want to create. That's it. Need a new document? Just type "doc.new," "docs.new" or even "documents.new."