iPhone XR teardowns take a peek at its XL battery

Now that Apple's iPhone XR is officially available, the usual cast of characters are waiting to tear the device apart and see what's inside. The first teardown video came courtesy of the Germans over at kaputt.de, while iFixit is also busy with its own look inside that includes a few shots take via X-ray. Either way you look at it, the iPhone XR, once pulled apart, shows its status as a device straddling generations.

It has hints of the iPhone X, with a rectangular logic board, but also an iPhone 8-style rectangular battery. Speaking of that cell, at 11.16Wh, it's larger than the iPhone XS (10.13), iPhone 8 Plus (10.28) and smaller than the iPhone XS Max (12.08). Since it's also driving a lower-res 6.1-inch LCD screen than the OLED-equipped XS phones, we'd expect the excellent battery life seen in our review to hold up. There weren't any surprises elsewhere -- as expected, breaking its glass back will mean replacing the entire chassis -- but you can see everything from the taptic engine to its single-lens camera below.